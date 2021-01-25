Cam (left) and Jules (centre) Merchant’s baby boy, Oliver Chase (right), was born last October. Instagram

“A few of us even brought gifts for Oliver and flowers for Jules because producers insisted they’d be in attendance with ‘The MAFS baby’. But they just skipped it.”

As a result, producers were “left scrambling” following their last-minute pull-out.

“They had to get on the phone and convince anyone they could to fly in,” says the source, who reveals Season 5 star Charlene Perera was “a very last-minute filler”.

“She was invited two or three days before filming started,” says the insider.

Cam (pictured with Oliver) and Jules insisted they needed more money "to involve their baby” in the MAFS reunion. Instagram

It’s believed Cam and Jules, who married in real life in November 2019, bailed on the reunion after they failed to reach an agreement over appearance fees.

“There were murmurs on set that they just wanted more cash,” says a source.

According to an insider, the loved-up couple were offered an eye-watering $60,000 to attend the two-part reunion, but insisted they needed more “to involve their baby”.

Cam and Jules allegedly pulled out of the MAFS reunion after they failed to reach an agreement over appearance fees. Instagram

It’s certainly not the first time the pair have sparked rumours of a cash deal. In 2019, insiders revealed the savvy lovebirds had managed to secure $50,000 out of Nine, who aired their lavish engagement across Today and Nine News.

Sources revealed the payout allowed the network to attend and film the event, which saw the large presence of camera crews, reporters and network publicists.

A year later their wedding was televised on A Current Affair for a TV special event, and proved to be a ratings hit.

