Jules surprised Cam with a trip to Hayman Island for his birthday. Instagram

A delighted Cam couldn't wipe the smile off his face when he saw where they had touched down.

"Don’t worry I’ve already told him not to get use to me packing for him 😂😂," Jules captioned the video, adding that while she jokes about moving Cam's birthday to June or July, she always makes it up to him.

"Happy belated 40th bday extravaganza my love! You deserve to be spoilt… love doing life with you!

"P.S our first solo time since honeymoon 😜🥰😂😜."

"You deserve to be spoilt… love doing life with you!" Instagram

Jules' gift was met with plenty of love from her friends and fans.

I'm A Celebrity's Michelle Bridges wrote: "That’s a lot 😮 lots of release right there 🙌🙌."

"Amazing 🙌 surprise," another follower penned. "Have fun and enjoy your time together. Mums and dads need their time out to connect every now and then. ❤️."

When a third person queried how Jules managed to bypass the airport announcements to keep Cam in the dark, the MAFS star replied: "eye mask, music on headphones and told Anyone we encountered.. they were all so onboard. It was actually really funny."

Jules and Cam met on season six of MAFS. Nine

Jules and Cam first met on season six of Married At First Sight in 2019.

Their time in the experiment ended with Cam asking Jules to marry him... for real. A year later, in November 2019, the reality TV couple legally tied the knot.

From there, their story kept blossoming. In September 2020, Jules and Cam welcomed their first son, Oliver Chase Merchant. And now the parents are expecting a second child in July.

Ready for your own chance at romance? Sign up for eharmony today!