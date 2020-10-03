Jules shared the image on Instagram with her own caption re-confirming the news.

"We are having a baby!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Jules wrote, adding, "You heard it here so you know it's actually true!"

She continued: "And we couldn't be happier! I'm already so in love with my bump!"

Married At First Sight's Cam Merchant (left) and Jules Robinson (right) have welcomed their first child. Channel Nine

In her accompanying interview with Stellar Jules, 37, confessed she was surprised at how quickly she fell pregnant.

"I honestly thought it was going to come with a fight. Because of my age, I had done all the hormone testing, the egg count... so much is instilled that you're going to struggle because of your age," she said.

Cam admitted he was overjoyed by the news.

"I cried, for sure. I was emotional. It's a big step and I've never done this before," he said.

Opening up about her pregnancy, July told the Daily Telegraph it had been a whirlwind experience of conflicting emotions.

"You are so eternally grateful to be making life but on the other hand it's a whirlwind of so many emotions, sickness, tiredness and first time experiences," the hairdresser explained.

"Not to mention the raging hormones that leave you questioning your sanity. But I can say even now I would do it all again."

Jules has been sharing every step of her pregnancy journey. Instagram

Living the reality TV dream so many other Married At First Sight couples dreamt of, Cam and Jules have been one of the show's only success stories.

Cementing their reality romance, the couple officially tied the knot in a lavish televised ceremony in November 2019.

The nuptials were held in front of friends and family, including the likes of Sylvia Jeffreys and fellow MAFS' stars Nic Jovanovic, Cyrell Paule and Heidi Latcham, as well as televised in a special event episode of A Current Affair.

Cam and Jules' bub marks the second MAFS baby, joining the ranks of former season one couple Zoe Hendrix and Alex Garner's three-year-old daughter Harper.

This story originally appeared on our sister site Now To Love.