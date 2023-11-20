Johnny’s longtime partner Tahnee Sims commented on Lynne’s post with multiple heart emojis, and wrote “my did he love you Lynney!”
Rhonda Burchmore also left a comment, telling Lynne “he adored you… you were such a great friend to him.”
Johnny was diagnosed with brain cancer back in 2017 and, after months of gruelling treatment, went into remission. Sadly, the cancer returned in 2020, and on November 10 in 2023, his family shared that he had passed away.
“He battled all the way to the end and fought as hard as he could,” they wrote on the former The X Factor Australia star’s Instagram page.
“Such a beautiful soul with so much more to give.
“We all love you Johnny and will remember you for all the joy you brought to our lives. Rest easy.”
His cheeky personality and ability to make others laugh was just one of the things Lynne loved about Johnny, with the actress revealing their “sense of humour is the same”.
“He’s the most irreverent person you could ever, ever meet but because he’s funny and cheeky gets away with murder,” the Summer Bay veteran said back in July.
Despite their age gap, Lynne says the pair “hit it off from day one”.
Johnny also affectionately called her his “East Coast Mama”.
“You know those funny, quirky things that happen to you in life, where you just meet people that you wouldn’t expect to form lifelong friendships with, but you just do?” she recently shared.
And during his cancer treatment, Johnny was grateful to have Lynne by his side, long after he left Summer Bay in 2016.
He said in an interview last year, “She’s amazing. She constantly checks in and asks how I’m doing. She always wants to go for dinner. I can’t stress enough how people like her help get through tough times. She’s just a wonderful person."
