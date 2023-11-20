From the moment Lynne McGranger met Johnny Ruffo on the set of Home and Away in 2013, she knew someone special had just walked into her life.

Bonding over their mutual love of AFL, the pair struck up an immediate friendship.

Over time, their connection got so deep Lynne often said Johnny was “the son she never had”.

She was also right by his side as he courageously fought cancer for six years.

WATCH NOW: Lynne McGranger speaks about how much she loves Johnny Ruffo. Article continues after video.