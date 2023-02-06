Held at celebrity hotspot Bondi Icebergs in Sydney, guests were spotted sipping champagne and partying in the summer sun as they celebrated the Home and Away legend.

Lynne McGranger knows that bubbles and besties belong together – which is why she surrounded herself with both when she rang in her 70th birthday !

Taking to social media, Johnny Ruffo shared a loving tribute to Lynne, who has been by his side during his ongoing brain cancer battle.

Calling her “one of my best friends”, Johnny gushed: “Lynne, you’re like a fine wine,” to which she replied: “Aww sweetheart. So, so happy to see you, darling.”

Ada Nicodemou, who’s worked with Lynne for over 20 years, also shared some happy snaps from the party, writing: “Had a fabulous afternoon celebrating my beautiful friend.”

Embracing her age is something Lynne has never shied away from.

WATCH: Breast friends’ Ada Nicodemou and Lynne McGranger‘s new campaign