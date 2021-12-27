Joh Griggs has penned a sweet birthday tribute to her son. Instagram

Joh shares two sons - Jesse and Joe - with her ex-husband, actor Gary Sweet, with whom she was married to from 1995 until 1999 before meeting her lifetime partner, Todd Huggins.

In 2018, Joh became a grandmother as Joe and his then-partner Katie Buttel welcomed a son named Jax.

At the time, the Olympic Games commentator gushed over the impact her first grandchild had on the family in an interview with TV Week, stating, “When you see your baby holding a baby, ‘surreal’ is the best word to describe it. I blubbered like a baby for 48 hours”.

Joe (middle) welcomed his son Jax (left) in 2018. Instagram

It is clear Johanna – or "Joh-Nanna" as she has been known to dub herself on social media – cherishes each moment she gets to spend with her sons and grandson, constantly relishing in family time on her Instagram.

Earlier this month, the family shared some snaps of their time together on a farm, including Joh's partner Todd, who posted a pic of little Jax gearing up for a swim

"Someone is excited to go swimming in the “Pond” otherwise known as the dam. @johgriggs7 @joesweet @emmalorusso @pauljlorusso #hugginshill," he captioned the photo.

“Got to enjoy our whole crazy, noisy, fun family for Mother’s Day," Joh wrote on Instagram earlier this year. Instagram

In May, Joh also shared a sweet snap of the entire family on Mother’s Day, rejoicing that everyone was under the same roof once more.

“Got to enjoy our whole crazy, noisy, fun family for Mother’s Day yesterday for the first time since our last attempt at Christmas was aborted due to the shutdown," the 47-year-old penned.

"Jesse and Nicola (Jesse’s partner) made it down from Far North Queensland which made it even more special to have both boys under the same roof with their gorgeous girlfriends. I love this chaotic, mad family so much!”