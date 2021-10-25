Jessika has left Australia for better opportunities overseas. Instagram

With Australia’s MAFS series recently airing in England, Jessika has blown up over there, and it seems is now being welcomed with open arms into their reality TV scene.

“I have a lot set up over there already,” she said of her new adventure.

“I have a TV show – a new one, I have appearances, I have invitations to parties, I have some really exciting stuff going on.”

Jessika has already hinted at what the new show might be.

“You just don’t know where you’ll see me, but I will be popping up somewhere." Instagram

Doing an Instagram Q&A from Manchester over the weekend, she was asked if she’d be participating in the UK version of I’m a Celebrity… Get me out of here!

She confirmed that there are some TV contracts in the works, going on to say: “I can’t tell you which one, it may be this one, it may not be this one. It may be something else.”

Jessika has also reportedly been linked to Celebs Go Dating and Love Island UK, so we might be seeing her on one of those shows too.

Jess married Mick Gould on MAFS, but found a better connection with Dan Webb. Nine

Jessika rose to prominence on her 2019 season of MAFS, where she married farmer Mick Gould, but went on to have an ‘affair’ with fellow groom Dan Webb, whom she remained in the experiment with until the very end.

They continued their relationship past the end of the show, but an explosive reunion episode saw them squabble on live TV, eventually leading to their breakup.

She will also appear on Big Brother VIP, which will begin to air on Channel 7 next week.

