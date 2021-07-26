Jess may be livid to learn that her Big Brother pay cheque is lower than Martha Kalifatidis' Celeb Apprentice earnings. Channel Nine

However, the reality star is sure to see red when she discovers she’s getting paid peanuts compared to Martha’s hefty Celebrity Apprentice pay cheque.

“Jess will be livid to know Martha took home $30,000 for Celeb Apprentice, while she struggled to get $20,000 out of Channel 7,” adds the source.

Martha and Jess haven't seen eye-to-eye in the past. Channel Nine

It's been no secret that Jessika and Martha haven't seen eye-to-eye in the past.

MAFS fans are sure to remember when the Celeb Apprentice alum confessed she'd "rather have root canal surgery from now until the end of time than ever speak to Jess and Ines" during an Instagram live video in March last year.

The dig prompted both Jess and Ines to take aim at Martha via their own Instagram accounts.

"Oi b*tch. Keep your mouth shut or I'll make sure your gimp boyfriend knows you f***ed someone in my house and cheated on him," Ines wrote on her story.

The Big Brother VIP star then took to her story to add her own thoughts to the mix, writing, "And the fact that you were sleeping with your ex-boyfriend over the Christmas period and when I seen you at the airport when were arriving to film the reunion."

Jess added: "Or the fact that during the experiments you would show me messages and crap on about how you were considering leaving Michael so you could be with an Arab sheikh because, and I quote 'who cares doll he takes me shopping at Gucci and YSL and that's my lifestyle you know? Michael is a school teacher! What could ever offer me?' please note she said this towards the end of the experiment."

In an interview for New Idea last year, Martha explained that "those girls are not my people" but wished them well for the future.

