Jessika Power has revealed Shane Warne slid into her DMs. Instagram

"We can’t give too much away but what I think was interesting about what she said was there was a lead up of exchanged messages and when he wasn’t getting much back he was fairly persistent with making advances towards Jess. And quite descriptive, I think, about his plan for the evening," Wippa said on air.

"Let’s just say he loves walls," added Fitzy.

An amused Wippa agreed, saying, "He’s not like Shaynna Blaze, he won’t go ‘that needs a pastel’, ‘that needs a duck egg on it’, he won’t rearrange the cushions, he’ll throw them across the room, but he loves a wall."

Jess told Fitzy & Wippa that Shane was fairly persistent with making advances towards her. Getty

Big Brother VIP is expected to hit our screens this November, with twelve stars rooming together at the games-master's first ever luxury hotel.

According to Channel Seven, they will receive "rock star treatment with a Big Brother twist" as they compete to win $100,000 for their chosen charity.

Along with Jessika, names entering the hotel include: Bernard Curry, Caitlyn Jenner, Thomas Markle Jr., Daniel Hayes, Dayne Beams, Ellie Gonsalves, Imogen Anthony, Josh Carroll, Luke Toki, Matt Cooper and Omarosa.

Thomas Markle Jr. is one of the celebrities entering the Big Brother house for its VIP season. Getty

Already making headlines is Meghan Markle's older brother Thomas who shared his opinion of his sister in a first look at the new season.

"I'm Meghan Markle's brother," Thomas said in the clip. "I'm the biggest brother of them all."

He then added: “I told Prince Harry, I think she’s going to ruin your life. She’s very shallow."