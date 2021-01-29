Jessika Power has revealed what she really thinks of Martha and Cyrell. Channel Nine

Speaking to 9Entertainment, Jessika admitted that, while she and Martha Kalifatidies "had a great friendship on the show", things were a little shaky after the cameras stopped rolling.

"Martha and I, we had a great friendship when I was on the show. Essentially Martha was my rock throughout that whole experience, and very much after the show ended she was still there for me a lot," the 28-year-old revealed.

She went on to say that things got "more complicated when the media comes into it".

"Martha and I have thrown nasty words around about each other, and I guess I was apprehensive to see her, but I was also excited too," Jess explained.

But while at least a bit eager to see her old pal, Jessika confessed she had a very different reaction to the prospect of being reunited with "Cyclone Cyrell" (Paule).

Jessika was apprehensive but also excited to see Martha. Channel Nine

"I didn't really want to see Cyrell," Jessika said bluntly. "But I knew she would be there."

And it turns out her reservations were apt as, sources tell New Idea, the two women got in an intense "cat fight" which had other celebs "fearing for their lives".

Apparently, things became so heated that blonde beauty Jess was left “shattered” and contemplating “taking further action” against Cyrell.

“She just exploded during the dinner party ... I’ll be surprised if it all makes it onto screens,” an insider told New Idea earlier in the month.

“Cyrell was throwing drinks, slamming her hands, swearing and verbally attacking Jess. It was a very intense moment and uncomfortable to be around – Jess didn’t know what hit her!”

Reportedly, Jessika and Cyrell get into a huge "cat fight" in the upcoming MAFS reunion. Channel Nine

It’s rumoured that Jess was the one to provoke Cyrell, who shares one-year-old son Boston with Love Island star Eden Dally, by accusing her of having a "showmance" with her partner.

“Jess absolutely hit a nerve and Cyrell just lost it," the insider explained.

Following the confrontation, a “completely inconsolable” Jess was comforted by Sarah Roza and Ashley Irvin, who reportedly left the dramatic dinner party scenes behind as they escaped in a taxi.

Yikes, it looks like we'll need to prepare a big bowl of popcorn for Sunday night's episode.