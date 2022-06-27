Jess with her partner, Damien. Instagram

We still recognise Jess best as Belle Taylor in Home and Away, a role she began when she was just 18 years old.

But it’s been 13 years since she finished up on the show, with Belle being killed off.

Since then, Jess has had roles in Underbelly: The Golden Mile, Paper Giants, Dance Academy, and Wolf Creek.

Most notably, she starred in the series Bad Mothers in 2019, a role that prompted her to reflect on her stance on children.

Jess gave birth in 2021. Instagram

“I think the thing for me … is just how motherhood probably changes the centre of your universe. Which as someone who is not a mother yet, I haven’t experienced,” she revealed to 9Honey.

“I’m still very much the centre of my universe,” she joked.

While true at the time, Jess has now been in a relationship with fellow actor, Damien Strouthos, for two years.

And in June of 2021, it was clear her sentiments had changed, as she revealed she was pregnant with the couple’s first child.

“What has two thumbs and just finished a 2 ½ hour social psychology exam – this bish,” she joked with a selfie.

“And all while a lil human kicked me in the vag – so pretty happy with that,” Jess captioned a second post.

WATCH: Bob Morley and Jessica Tovey kiss on Home and Away. Story continues below.

While we think it’s safe to assume Jess was studying her degree at the time, we wonder if it might have been shelved for a while with the arrival of her daughter, Scarlett.

The birth was announced in October 2021, with posts that have now been removed from her Instagram page.

Since becoming a mum, Jess has stayed pretty quiet on socials, but makes the occasional exception for an appreciation post for her partner Damien, or a sunset picture with Scarlett on her hip.

Damien stays pretty quiet on social media as well, although he recently posted to promote his new show, The Twelve.

Damien is appearing in new show The Twelve. Getty

Damien stars as Alexi in the Foxtel original, which also stars the likes of Brooke Satchwell, Sam Neill, Kate Mulvany and Marta Dusseldorp.

The 10-episode miniseries is currently dropping on Foxtel and is also available on Foxtel Now.

Stream it now on Foxtel Now, live and on demand with a 10-day FREE trial. START FREE TRIAL.