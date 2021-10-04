Meet baby Scarlett! Instagram

Jess Tovey and partner Damien Strouthos have welcomed a child together Instagram

In June, the actress who played fan-favourite Belle Taylor from 2006 to 2009, revealed her pregnancy by showing off her burgeoning baby bump on Instagram.

"What has two thumbs and just finished a 2 ½ hour social psychology exam – this bisch,” she captioned one post, before a second Instagram Story post read: “And all while a lil human kicked me in the vag – so pretty happy with that.”

Jess has been dating her partner Damien Strouthos since 2017 and he could be seen in the background of her baby bump picture with an emoji that read: “No 1 dad”.

Jess publicly announced her pregnancy in June. Instagram

As well as her stint on Home and Away, the brunette beauty is known for high-profile roles on Paper Giants, Underbelly: The Golden Mile, Wonderland and Bad Mothers.

Speaking to Nine Honey in 2019 about playing a mum on Bad Mothers, Jess admitted that the character made her realise how much of a responsibility it is to look after a child.

"I think the thing for me… is just how motherhood probably changes the centre of your universe. Which as someone who is not a mother yet, I haven't experienced yet,” she told the publication, before joking: "I'm still very much the centre of my universe.”

We have a feeling that sentiment is all about to change for Jess and Damien!

WATCH BELOW: Jessica Tovey said she had second thoughts about leaving Home And Away

To find your own fairytale love story, sign up for eharmony.