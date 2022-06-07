Lukas' final scenes aired in May. Seven

Lukas Radovich

In May, Lukas said goodbye to his fellow cast and crew following five glorious years in Summer Bay. The 27-year-old filmed his final scenes in December, though his last episode on the soap aired on Thursday night.

His character Ryder, who he's portrayed since 2017, departed the Bay with his mother Quinn to become a casino croupier on a cruise ship.

Lukas took to Instagram to thank his co-stars and fans for their support over the past five years, writing: "What an incredible ride. I can't really express how the last 5 years has felt or impacted my life so I'll keep it short.

"I'll miss the job, but most importantly I'll miss the people. A special mention to @tony_gardiner for directing my final block with empathy.

"And thanks to the FANS OF THE SHOW who've made the experience unforgettable ❤... Until the next thing - catch you on the flipside 😘"

Harley's announced his departure in January. Seven

Harley Bonner

Harley, who is the son of Neighbours star Carla Bonner, confirmed he left Home and Away on January 11, though his final episodes didn't air until June.

"Thanks and love to you all. I'm very happy. Life's good. Keep spreading the kindness," he said on Instagram of his departure.

His exit from the soap in early January came quite suddenly, given that more seemed to be in store for Harley's character Logan, who only came to the show in August of 2021.

Logan had just begun a relationship with fellow character Mackenzie Booth, played by Emily Weir.

However, on June 6, Logan was written out of the script when he discovered the truth about Mackenzie’s debt troubles, days before he was wrongly charged with dangerous driving.

The character made the shock decision to leave Summer Bay to return to his old life.

Courtney played Bella Nixon since 2018. Seven

Courtney Miller

Courtney, who played teenager Bella Nixon since November 2018, also left the soap in 2022, with her final scenes airing in early June.

Her character Bella, a photography-enthusiast, said her goodbyes to Summer Bay after being offered a job opportunity in New York.

Marking the exit on her own Instagram, Courtney shared a series of throwback shots from her time on the soap, along with some touching words about her experience.

"To the time of my life. 📸. Thank-you @homeandaway. Forever & always your Bella. But most importantly… to the loved ones I made. Big shoutout to @lucyaddario @sophbabs @ @brodietmacpherson and Julie ❤️," she penned.

Seven

Sam Frost

Perhaps one of the most shocking and heartbreaking departures from Home and Away this year has been Sam Frost. After five years of playing Jasmine Delaney, the former Bachelorette revealed in February that she had left to take care of her mental wellbeing.

"I quit my dream job at Home and Away to look after my mental health. I needed to take a step back, go home and be with my family," Sam said in February following months of rumours around her reason for walking away from the soap.

"And most importantly, take good care of my health and well-being. I now spend the days with the people I love, doing the things I've always wanted to do but couldn't because I was too busy working. I spent 4.5 years being a distant friend, a distant girlfriend, a sister who couldn't be there for big milestone moments. Now, I'm making up for lost time."

Sam's exit from Home and Away came after she copped backlash for revealing she wouldn't be getting vaccinated against COVID.

After Channel Seven announced all employees would have to be fully vaccinated, Sam announced she but would be getting the jab but wouldn't have both shots until February.

But within a matter of weeks she quit the show.

Rob's his final scenes as Ari Parata airing on screens in March. Seven

Rob Kipa-Williams

Rob Kipa-Williams has also parted ways with Home and Away this year, with his final scenes as Ari Parata airing on screens in March.

Taking to Instagram after the episode aired, Rob bid farewell to the show and his beloved character, and also took a moment to share his hopes for Home and Away’s future.