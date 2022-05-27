The jurors' lives are slowly untangled as the show progresses. FOXTEL

The series is proudly pushing the genre further than ever before by taking on the classic murder mystery story and giving it a 2022 update.

Featuring an ensemble cast, the series stars big names including Sam Neill as defender Brett Coldy, Kate Mulvany as the accused Kate Lawson, and Marta Dusseldorp as prosecutor Lucy Bloom.

Meanwhile, Brendan Cowell stars as Garry, Hazem Shammas as Farrad, Pallavi Sharda as Corrie, and Ngali Shaw as Jarrod, all of whom are members of the jury.

However, the cast list doesn't end there!

Actors Brooke Satchwell, Jenni Baird, Matt Nable, Toby Blome, Warren Lee, Coco Jack Gillies, and Silvia Colloca, among others, are also starring in The Twelve.

For fans of the popular original series Wentworth, the show should be your go-to replacement to fulfil the jailhouse hole in your heart.

The edge-of-your-seat mystery even includes one of the long-running drama's former writers, Leah Purcell.

The Twelve is brought to you by Foxtel, which means you'll be able to watch it on their streaming platform and Foxtel Now. However, it may also find itself on BINGE at a later date.

The original series is set to premiere in 2022, and if it's successful, there is talk of more instalments to come, but at the moment, it's expected to remain a limited series.

