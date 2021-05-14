But one response stood out from the crowd.
A simple “Miss you” from ex, Jake, instantly put us in a spin.
The comment shouldn’t come as a surprise to fans; the couple has remained close friends since their split in 2019, which is an impressive feat in any scenario.
In fact, Jess and Jake were spotted catching up in March this year on a beach stroll around Coogee.
Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, the pair shared snaps of themselves seemingly enjoying the overcast weather at the popular beach side destination.
“Rainy day catch ups,” Jake captioned his post, which shows the pair cosying together, while Jess appears happy and healthy.
Jess and Jake first went public with their romance in 2018, after the pair was spotted at a Sam Smith concert, but unfortunately, they split later that year.
Despite their short-lived romance, they couple have reportedly remained close, with Jake often appearing in snaps, especially after he returned from living in the US last year.