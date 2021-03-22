Former Packed to the Rafters stars and besties from acting school Hugh Sheridan (right) and Jessica Marais (left) have shared a sweet insight into a recent catch-up. Getty

Jess, who has taken a step back from acting to focus on her health and wellbeing is all smiles in the video and appears happy and healthy.

The candid video is just one of many moments the pair have shared with fans on their respective Instagram accounts.

It was only last year Hugh shared another sweet snap of an outing – much to the delight of fans, who were seemingly missing seeing Jess on the small screen.

In the picture, Jess smiles widely alongside Hugh and their friend, Ann Fay. The trio look happy and excited as they enjoyed the beautiful Sydney weather.

Jess and Hugh often shared sweet posts on Instagram. Instagram

"Best day of my life with my dearest friends," Hugh captioned the pic.

Enthusiastic were equally as thrilled to see the Packed to the Rafters co-stars reunite, with many taking to the social platform to comment on the snap.

"Aw what a threesome ! Big hugs ! Love you all !!," one wrote fan one.

Another stated: "Ben and Rach reunited seriously miss their bond and you two on screen."

"The hand knitted scarf... sooo good," a third added, referring to Jess’ brightly-coloured fashion accessory.

In 2020, the pair shared a sweet snap of an outing – much to the delight of fans, who were seemingly missing seeing Jess (left) on the small screen. Instagram

Jess’ recent outing with Hugh comes after the 36-year-old caught up with her ex Jake Holly, with the pair being spotted together at Coogee Beach.

Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, the pair shared snaps of themselves seemingly enjoying the overcast weather at the popular beach side destination.

“Rainy day catch ups,” Jake captioned his post, which shows the pair cosying together, with Jess beaming.

A casually dressed Jess then shared a snap herself on her Instagram account, which shows her standing on a rainbow walkway.

“Sometimes I want to be Rainbow Bright, okay?!” she quipped.