As the country begins to reopen after the lockdown, it looks like Jess has been getting out and about a little more with her former co-star, who has proved to be the ultimate partner in crime.

In the picture, posted by Hugh, Jess is smiling widely alongside Hugh and another friend, Ann Fay. The trio look happy and excited to be together under blue skies.

Jess, who is mum to daughter Scout, warmed up with a multi-coloured scarf, while High went bright and bold with a yellow jumper and mustard coloured hat.

"Best day of my life with my dearest friends," Hugh captioned the pic.

Fans were thrilled to see the actors united, with many jumping to the comments section to share their thoughts.

"Aw what a threesome ! Big hugs ! Love you all !! Xx," wrote fan one.

Another stated: "Ben and Rach reunited seriously miss their bond and you two on screen."

Another fan commented on Jess' colourful accessory, writing: "The hand knitted scarf... sooo good."

This isn't the first time the pair have been pictured together this month following Jess' alleged hospitalisation.

On May 4, just days after the actress was reportedly admitted to hospital, Hugh shared a number of photos showing them hanging out, telling fans they enjoyed a mediation session together after he spent time with fellow Aussie actress, Rebel Wilson.

"Counting my blessings having spent the day with two of my best friends. Two very strong, talented and brave Australian women. First was a step challenge with Rebs at the opera house :) and then meditation and a hug with my earth angel Jessie x I love you both beyond words," Hugh wrote.

What’s more, Hugh and Jess were last week spotted doing a wholesome coastal walk together near Sydney's Bondi Beach, with the pair reportedly looking happy and healthy.

This article first appeared in Now To Love.