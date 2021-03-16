Packed to the Rafters fans were devastated to hear Jessica Marais (left) would not be returning to the reboot Amazon Prime series Back to the Rafters, which is due to air this year. Instagram

In the wake of her exit, Jess has seemingly made health a priority, with the actress frequently being spotted around Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs and in candid social media snaps with friends and loved ones.

And now, it appears Jess has maintained a close bond with her former flame, Jake Holly, with the pair being spotted together during a catch-up at Coogee Beach on Sunday.

Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, the pair shared snaps of themselves seemingly enjoying the overcast weather at the popular beach side destination.

“Rainy day catch ups,” Jake captioned his post, which shows the pair cosying together, while Jess appears happy and healthy.

A casually dressed Jess then shared a snap herself on her Instagram account, which shows her standing on a rainbow walkway.

“Sometimes I want to be Rainbow Bright, okay?!” she quipped.

Fans were seemingly delighted to see that the actress was in good spirits, with one fan writing: “You are a rainbow! Full of joy and radiance.”

Meanwhile, another person added: “Uhhhh love everything about this.”

Jess and Jake first went public with their romance in 2018, after the pair was spotted at a Sam Smith concert, but unfortunately, they split later that year.

Despite their short-lived romance, they couple have reportedly remained close, with Jake often appearing in snaps, especially after he returned from living in the US last year.

Last August, Jess shared another Instagram snap with Jake, whom she has called one of her “favourite people on the planet”.

“You are both so stunning together.... stay safe xxx,” a fan commentated at the time.