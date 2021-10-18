Jen Hawkins celebrated the second birthday of her daughter Frankie over the weekend. Instagram

In one snap the former Miss Universe Australia documented her little girl playing in her backyard with birthday balloons and her toy horse whilst in a video, Frankie dug into her colourful birthday cake with her fists.

Jen, who shares Frankie with husband Jake Wall and is pregnant with their second child, also gifted her a ballerina-themed jewellery box and unicorn, butterfly, balloon inspired cookies.

"A few snaps from the weekend, it was a special one," the 37-year-old captioned her post.





"Our sweet, cheeky, happy Frankie girl turned 2 yesterday. We love youuu. 💞💕." Instagram

Jen's famous friends and fans took to her Instagram's comment section to share their birthday wishes.

Bec Judd wrote, "Cutie ❤," and Ricki-Lee Coulter sweetly penned, "So cute 😍😍😍."

WATCH: Jennifer Hawkins' daughter eats birthday cake

Over the past few months, the girls have been taking advantage of every moment they have together before the arrival of Frankie's brother later this year.

In lockdown, she regularly posted their adventures, and a few weeks ago, she shared snaps from their special day at the beach.

On Instagram, she posted pictures giving Frankie a big kiss and holding hands as they walk to the beach, with a sand building kit in tow.

Jen shares Frankie with husband Jake Wall and the pair are expecting their second child together. Getty

Jennifer captioned the shots, "My girl 💗😊."

Frankie also proved she is her mum's mini-me when Jen shared a video of her trying on her shoes.

The soon-to-be-mum-of-two captioned the post with a relatable comment about her toddler's shoe habits by writing, "Ok, this. Daily. Funny and time consuming. On off on off!."

