Frankie is the apple of her mum's eye. Instagram



Jennifer captioned the shots, "My girl 💗😊."

In the comment section, her husband Jake Wall posted two red love hearts, "❤️❤️," and Jen responded with three spinning pink heart emojis, "💞💞💞."

A slew of her celebrity friends Ricki-Lee Coulter and Sophie Monk also shared their love by posting hearts on her post.

Frankie is often featured on Jen's Instagram/ Instagram

On her Instagram story, she shared a cute video of Frankie waddling in Jen's sneakers, and the pair is likely one of many shoes her daughter is going to borrow.

Jen captioned the post with a relatable comment about Frankie's shoe habits by writing, "Ok, this. Daily. Funny and time-consuming. On-off on off!."

Despite the amount of shoe admin Jen has alluded to, her laughter in the background is proof that it's all worth it running around and picking up shoes Frankie has played with.

The soon-to-be mum-of-two also uploaded a baby bump update in her next story.

In the snap, Jen holds her daughter, who gazes down at her mum's tum that has a white heart on it.

Jen showed off her gorgeous baby bump on Instagram. Instagram

In July, the model announced her second pregnancy on her Instagram by sharing two pictures of herself dressed in a chic white dress, with her burgeoning bump on display.

"Round two!! Jake and I are so happy to share that we are expecting a baby BOY!!! 💙" the former Miss Universe Australia captioned her post.

"We both feel really blessed and couldn't be happier to grow our little family! Can't wait to see our Frankie girl as a big sis!! 🥰."

This article originally appeared on our sister site Now To Love.