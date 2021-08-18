Jen cradles her baby bump in a sweet selfie. Instagram

Sharing another side to her pregnancy this week, Jen has given her followers a glimpse into home life as Newcastle extends its lockdown. Posting a photo gallery of how she's been spending her time lately, Jen revealed she's feeling blessed to be with them.

"Snaps! Hanging with my little lockdown buddy and bump," she wrote in the caption. "So much love for this little sweetheart."

Our hearts are melting at this cute bonding moment between Frankie and her brother Instagram

Mini-me! Frankie shows off her fashionable side in a felt hat. Instagram

In black pants and a cropped pink hoodie, the 37-year-old star cradled her growing bump in one photo, while daughter Frankie lovingly pressed on her bump in another seriously cute snap.

In one photo, Frankie is seen getting some much-needed Vitamin C as the mother-daughter duo bask in the sunshine in their backyard. Ever the fashionista, Frankie mirrored her mum's stylish side in a felt hat and pink onesie.

In another, the tiny tot is seen with a wide grin on her face as she enjoys time out of the house to play in a local park.

Frankie and Jen enjoyed a welcome break from lockdown in a local park. Instagram

Ever since little Frankie arrived in October 2020, these first-time parents have been besotted after a difficult road to pregnancy.

In 2018, Jen revealed she suffers from severe endometriosis and had experienced a heartbreaking miscarriage before eventually falling pregnant with Frankie in 2019.

Now preparing to welcome a second child, the pair are over the moon to be growing their family.

"Round two!! Jake and I are so happy to share that we are expecting a baby BOY," Jen wrote when she announced her pregnancy.

"We both feel really blessed and couldn't be happier to grow our little family. Can't wait to see our Frankie girl as a big sis!!"

