"My little bestie." Instagram

Jen's fans were delighted at the new photos, particularly the one of Jen cheekily poking out her tongue at Frankie.

"She is so gorgeous, just like her mummy!!" one follower commented.

"Like mother like daughter both so beautiful," remarked another.

However, others remarked that Frankie is the spitting image of her dad and Jen's husband, Jake Wall.

"She is looking more like her Daddy which is not such a bad thing!" one wrote.

"Looks like her Daddy," noted another.

Does Frankie look more like her mum or dad? Instagram

Jen and Jake welcomed their daughter in October last year.

Following Frankie's birth last year, Jen shared the first pictures of her newborn along with the caption: "Frankie Violet Hawkins Wall. Dream come true! So thankful to be holding our beautiful healthy baby girl! We couldn’t be more in love," she wrote on Instagram shortly after her birth.

Speaking to Marie Claire, the former host of Australia’s Next Top Model said: “There have been some really difficult times, particularly with sleep deprivation when you’re just trying to do your best and you’re exhausted.”

She added: “It makes everything hard some days. But I feel like because we’ve gone through so much to have her, I just snap back to thinking, 'Oh my God, I get to do this, I get to do this'. I’m not saying it hasn’t been hard, but the gratitude overrides everything.”

What a cutie! Instagram

Jen has also spoken publicly about the miscarriage she suffered two years before Frankie's birth, highlighting that it was one of the toughest years of her and Jake's lives.

“It wasn’t like I wanted to come out and be the poster girl for miscarriage, because I know a lot of women go through it,” she explained.

“For me, when I was going through my miscarriage and endometriosis, talking about it with my loved ones really helped me.”