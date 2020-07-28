Jennifer Hawkins hasn’t shied away from posting updates on daughter Frankie Violet, whom she and hubby Jake Wall welcomed back in October – and her most recent post could be cutest yet. Getty

In the footage, Frankie affectionately snuggles up to her mumma’s chest while casting a curious gaze at the surrounding milieu.

Dad Jake then asks the youngster: “What is it, Frankie… going for a walk?” before Jen gently squishes the baby’s little cheeks and makes a gurgling sound.

Seemingly amused by all the attention, Frankie then grins and lets out a delightful giggle, before doting parents Jen and Jake follow suit and let out a laugh.

Taking to Instagram, the 36-year-old former supermodel shared a delightful video of herself and Jake taking the bubbly nine-month-old for leisurely walk outdoors. Instagram

Jen’s delightful video update comes after Jen recently took to Instagram to share two more cute pics of Frankie enjoying an adorable mother-daughter Pilates session.

“Pilates with my girl! (She only spat it on the way home, happy with that! Ha!),” Jen cheekily captioned the pic.

In one of the photos, Jennifer holds Frankie in the air while lying on a Pilates reformer. A follow-up snap shows the infant’s sweet expression as she casts a loving gaze at her mum.

Enthusiastic fans were quick to comment on the adorable mother-daughter moment, with one fan writing: “She is beautiful! Look at those long legs! Supermodel in the making.”

Another fan stated: “Oh your gorgeous little Frankie, she is so so beautiful and those beautiful long eye lashes.”

A third person simply added: “Great workout buddy!”