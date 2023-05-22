David Schwimmer has been begging Jennifer Aniston to be his leading lady in a romcom for years without any luck – but New Idea can reveal the actress is “finally accepting scripts” from her Friends love interest.

Having wrapped Season 3 of Morning Wars and completed the promo tour for Murder Mystery 2, Jen, 54, is now on the hunt for her next project. Close pals confirm she’s seriously considering a rematch with David, 56.

