David Schwimmer has been begging Jennifer Aniston to be his leading lady in a romcom for years without any luck – but New Idea can reveal the actress is “finally accepting scripts” from her Friends love interest.
Having wrapped Season 3 of Morning Wars and completed the promo tour for Murder Mystery 2, Jen, 54, is now on the hunt for her next project. Close pals confirm she’s seriously considering a rematch with David, 56.
WATCH: Jennifer Aniston on the 'Friends' dress she kept from set
While it’s believed David is keen to revisit their beloved characters Ross and Rachel, Jen only has one caveat when it comes to the production – that they try something new.
“This is huge for David,” spills our insider. “He’s been on Jen to team up in a movie for years now, but the Friends connection put her off.”
“It took years before Jen was known for anything else but that show and her divorce from Brad [Pitt]”.
Getty
Our source explains that Jen currently has her team stewing over script ideas.
While she dreams of finding a role that will finally secure her an Oscar nomination, after being snubbed in 2015 for the indie drama Cake, studio bosses have convinced her there is serious box-office draw seeing her and David on screen together again.
The last time Jen and David worked together was in 2021 and that was for the documentary special Friends: The Reunion.
WATCH: Friends: The Reunion trailer
During the special, the pair admitted they had feelings for one another while they were filming the early Ross and Rachel storyline on Friends.
Who knows? If Jen does agree to do a movie with David perhaps sparks will fly again… Fingers crossed!