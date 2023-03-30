Jennifer Aniston says younger generations find Friends “offensive”
“I don't think there was a sensitivity like there is now…”
- by
Bec Milligan
So no one told you life was gonna be this… woke? Jennifer Aniston has recently said that the newer generations find some episodes of Friends“offensive.”
While promoting her latest film, Murder Mystery 2, Jennifer spoke to AFP and initially said that comedy has changed since the 1990s (when Friends first aired) because you have to be “careful” nowadays.
WATCH: Jennifer Aniston on the 'Friends' dress she kept from set
“Comedy has evolved, movies have evolved… Now it's a little tricky because you have to be very careful, which makes it really hard for comedians, because the beauty of comedy is that we make fun of ourselves, make fun of life,” the actress said.
“[Back then,] you could joke about a bigot and have a laugh… that was hysterical. And it was about educating people on how ridiculous people were. And now we're not allowed to do that,” Jennifer continued.
Then Jen spoke about how Friends isn’t as well-received by younger generations.
Jennifer Aniston says young people find Friends “offensive.”
Getty
“There's a whole generation of people, kids, who are now going back to episodes of Friends and find them offensive.”
“There were things that were never intentional and others... Well, we should have thought it through but I don't think there was a sensitivity like there is now,” Jennifer said.
WATCH: Jennifer Aniston scares fans on the real-life set of Friends
“Everybody needs funny! The world needs humour! We can't take ourselves too seriously. Especially in the United States. Everyone is far too divided,” she continued.
Murder Mystery 2 is the sequel to Netflix’s Murder Mystery and reunites Jennifer with Adam Sandler. In the new film, which hits Netflix on March 31, Jennifer and Adam play a married couple struggling to get their private detective agency off the ground.