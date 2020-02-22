“It’s happening,” the cast all wrote.

The exciting news comes after Aniston has been teasing fans about a potential reunion via social media.

She also spoke on about the cast getting back together on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“Like a reboot? No,” Aniston told the talkshow host. “We would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is. So we’re just trying. We’re working on something.”

The entire cast have confirmed they are reuniting. Warner Bros

Aniston also acted coy when quizzed back in October 2019, during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“I make noises," she said on the show.

"So you can confirm that something is happening?" Colbert asked.

The news comes after Aniston has teased a possible reunion on social media and during several TV appearances. Warner Bros

"Something is happening," Jennifer stated. "But we don't know what that something is."

"Doesn't matter," Stephen said. "Something is better than nothing."

The loveable sitcom – which featured Aniston as Rachel Green, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani and Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay – aired the final episode in 2004.