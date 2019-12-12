Jennifer Aniston broke down in tears live on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, after hearing about the plight of a woman whose family is currently going through a difficult time. NBC

“The last thing I did was blow her a kiss and say, ‘Just keep swimming',” Jeff said, referring to the final moments before Amy went into surgery for a 13-hour operation.

Jeff’s words clearly touch Jennifer, who said through tears: “Oh, my God! What would she say right now if she knew you guys were here?”

He replied: “She would be so happy. Ellen, she was your biggest fan. So, she would be like, ‘Move over, ‘cause I am getting closer’.”

The 50-year-old actress fought back tears as Elyse Kimball revealed that she lost her mother to cancer and her father Jeff is now struggling to find work just weeks away from Christmas. NBC

Ellen thanked Jeff for his kind words, before revealing that she had prepared a special treat for the family, while they were away from home.

“I know this time of year is important to you because she [Amy] really loved Christmas – and we wanted to make Christmas a little extra special,” Ellen began.

She continued: “So what you don’t know is while you’ve been here, we’ve been at your house,” before revealing her crew had secretly decorated their house and delivered gifts.

Describing how Ellen’s Finding Nemo character Dory played a part in his wife Amy’s cancer battle, Jeff recalled how they shared the fun reference until the very end. NBC

Later in the episode, it was revealed the family took home $150,000 in Visa gift cards, after playing a game of “Say Whaaat?” with Ellen and Jennifer.

Jennifer’s emotional appearance comes after it was revealed that she and her ex Justin Theroux have remained friends since they split in 2018.

Justin even took to Instagram recently to share a selfie of himself with Jen and friends including Courteney Cox, Jason Bateman and Jimmy Kimmel at Thanksgiving.

“Very VERY thankful for these friends and these nights,” he captioned the post.