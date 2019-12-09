Despite announcing their split in February 2018, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux remain close – in fact they even spent Thanksgiving together. Getty

This year, the pair have come together on several occasions, sparking rumours they may

be closer than we think.

In July the former couple reunited to say farewell to their beloved dog, Dolly, who passed away.

The actor took to Instagram to share a selfie of himself pictured with his ex-wife Jen and friends including Courteney Cox, Jason Bateman and Jimmy Kimmel. Getty

Justin shared the news to social media saying: “Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle … our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A., laid down her sword and shield.

“She was surrounded by her entire family. ‘The one that never deserts, the one that never proves ungrateful … is the dog – faithful and true, even in death.’ − George Vest.”

In February, Justin posted a sweet message to Jen to wish her a happy 50th birthday.

Justin shared the news to social media saying: “Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle … our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A., laid down her sword and shield. Getty

“Happy Birthday to this fierce woman. Fiercely loving. Fiercely kind ... and fiercely funny. Love you B,” he wrote.

Could the pair be considering getting back together in 2020? Only time will tell.

Jen and Justin’s relationship update comes after it was revealed she is considering joining the controversial religion Scientology.

Jen and Justin’s relationship update comes after it was revealed she is considering joining the controversial religion Scientology. Getty

Sources tell Globe that the actress has only heard good things about the religion, despite years of eyebrow-raising publicity and testimonies from prominent defectors - as well as a scathing documentary produced by a family member.

The religion, which claims to help followers overcome emotional problems, is believed to be intriguing to the star as she struggles to move on from the bitter legacy of two divorces.