Jen (right) wanted to keep her presence on Turks and Caicos “on the down-low”. Getty

“Jen’s loving the cloak and dagger of getting back together with Brad, and has barely confirmed to anyone the rumour that he proposed over Christmas. I guess she feels she’s shared so much of her relationships with the public over the years that now she wants to keep this delicious secret under wraps for just a little longer.”

Beach-lover Jen’s addition to the Bahamas holiday was a welcome arrival, particularly as the source claims Brad’s ex-wife Angelina Jolie was “never down for lazy beach getaways”.

“Brad’s glad Jen’s back on the scene to join him in his favourite pastime,” adds the source.

“Angelina also never wanted to hang out with Flea – she thought he was a weirdo. But Jen loves him and his new wife, Melody.”

Brad’s ex-wife Angelina Jolie was “never down for lazy beach getaways”. Getty

In a bizarre twist, the source notes that this trip comes almost 16 years to the day after Brad and Jen announced their divorce while on a Caribbean vacation.

Hollywood’s golden couple were photographed kissing on the beach in Anguilla just two days before they revealed they’d make the heartbreaking decision to split after five years of marriage.

“Jen is anxious to make some new memories with Brad that will hopefully wipe out the old ones,” explains the source.

“Jen is anxious to make some new memories with Brad that will hopefully wipe out the old ones.” Getty

Jen and Brad began dating in 1998, after being set up by their matchmaking agents. For Jen, it was love at first sight, and she later admitted knowing that very night that Brad was The One.

“We both [knew] on our first date. It was weird ... That was a really easy evening,” Jen later recalled, adding that she couldn’t imagine being with “any other human being”.

The couple married in 2000 but divorced five years later and Brad went public with Angelina later that year.

For more pick up the latest issue of New Idea - on sale now!