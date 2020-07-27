Brad and Jen were always meant to be. Getty

While the pair never officially announced their engagement, Jen seemingly confirmed a proposal had happened when she was busted wearing a stunning diamond ring during a Sting concert in November 1999.

“Finding Jennifer is simply the best thing that has ever happened to me,” Brad gushed to US OK! magazine the following January. “She’s my angel, my life.”

That July, the smitten pair exchanged vows in a Malibu ceremony attended by 200 of their nearest and dearest.

Brad was quite the romantic husband, with the actor filling Jen’s trailer on the Friends set with 1500 roses one Valentine’s Day. He also guest-starred on the beloved sitcom.

After five years of supposed wedding bliss, the couple shocked fans when they revealed they were divorcing.

Brad then went on to marry Angelia and have kids. Getty

It soon emerged that Brad had fallen for his Mr & Mrs Smith co-star, Angelina Jolie, during filming.

Following the divorce, Jen confessed, “I love Brad. I will love him for the rest of my life”.

However, with Brangelina ploughing full steam ahead– after six kids, the superstar couple finally wed in 2014 – Jen eventually moved on too, marrying Justin Theroux.

But it was clear that Brad never left his place in her heart, as she and Justin split in 2017 after two years of marriage.

By then, Brad was once again a single man, having separated from Angelina in September 2016.

Their recent reunion sent fans into a frenzy. Getty

According to sources, Jen was a pillar of strength for Brad during this time, with the actress supporting Brad during the ugly custody battle, as well as his mission to sober up.

Soon enough, their friendship turned romantic once more, and Brad was a special guest at Jen’s 50th birthday party last year. Apart from a rare public display of affection at this year’s SAG Awards, they’re keeping their second chance at love under wraps.

“The passion is still there,” says a source. “The spark is alive and well.”

This story appeared in the latest copy of New Idea - on sale NOW!