The couple, who were big fans of The Castle found themselves at the same after-party as Michael Caton, who played family-man Darryl Kerrigan in the Aussie classic, with Jackie O explaining that Phil went to gift Caton a bottle of wine as a tribute.

“Phil goes and buys a bottle of red wine and takes it over to Michael Caton and said ‘mate I just love you and what you do and I just want to give you this bottle of wine,’ and he [Michael] said 'no thanks.'”

“Phil just walked back with the bottle of wine! He was so embarrassed."

Jackie O further explained “I think [Michael] actually said worse than that if I'm honest… It was a polite way of saying go away.”

Kyle was surprised by the interaction, trying to think of a reason why the actor would be so abrupt.

“Was it a cheap bottle of wine? Did he not like wine? Was he an alcoholic?” he asked.

Jackie O explained that she wasn't quite sure as she only saw the interaction and wasn't able to hear the conversation, admitting Phil was embarrassed.

“It’s really hard to go up to a celebrity that you love because you’re nervous and you hope that they are going to be nice to you... you hear horror stories,” Jackie O told listeners.

“I just assume they are all going to be lovely” Kyle exclaimed.

“They’re not all lovely!” Jackie O confirmed.

Unfortunately, Jackie O’s celeb encounter is not unusual, with many fans highlighting negative experiences with those they look up to.

