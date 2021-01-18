Jack'Vidgen's jungle journey has come to an end. Ten

The singer lost to fellow contestants Ash Williams and Travis Varcoe - all of whom were competing in the Hell Hole of Destiny trial.

The celebs were asked to guess how many rats were stored in a box and, after Jack's guess was less accurate than the comedian and footy player, the youngest boy was booted into a swamp below.

Since this dramatic exit, Jack has opened up about his jungle journey and personal life, explaining that he still has "a lot more work to do".

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, Jack explained that, although he has come a long way, he is still learning to love himself.

"I have a lot more work to do," the 24-year-old told the publication. "I really love where I'm at. I love the people in my life and I am learning to love myself".

And, when it comes to people in his life, it seems that Jack has left the I'm A Celeb jungle having forged a few fast friendships - some of which prove less likely to occur than others.

After guessing the most inaccurate number, Jack was violently flung from his seat and into the swamp below. Ten

There is, of course, the singer's tight bond with 25-year-old Abbie Chatfield, with fans calling them the "2021 power couple".

But perhaps a less likely friendship comes from Jack's blossoming relationship with former AFL star Robert DiPierdomenico, better known as Dipper.

In the same interview, Jack expressed his deep respect for the footy legend, explaining, "I've never really had a straight, older man in my life that made my feel really comfortable about my own sexuality and I really got that with Dipper".

"A beautiful light got flung out of the jungle tonight," fellow celeb Mel Buttle wrote after Jack was eliminated. Ten

Jack has also opened up about his jungle journey on Instagram, deeming the experience "wild" and saying he was "forever grateful" for the "life long friends" he's made.

Quick to voice their support were his fellow celebs.

"Love you so much," wrote Abbie Chatfield. "Miss you from this minute. You're amazing and can't wait to cuddle post rona."

Fellow jungle alum Mel Buttle also sang his praises, writing, "a beautiful light got flung out of the jungle tonight".