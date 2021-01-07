It would be tough to watch I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and not feel uncomfortable.

The extreme reality TV show puts some of the country's most well known faces through their paces, challenging them to gruelling, gross, and at times, downright terrifying trials - all in the name of a hot meal and bragging rights.

That's why, when you really think about it, you can't blame some of the celebrities for upping and leaving on their own accords.

And in 2021's revamped season in the Australian jungle - erm bush, there's no exceptions.

In the first few episodes, we saw celebs face their deepest fears, including a concerning snake challenge that not only deeply distressed contestants, but Australian viewers as well.

And it seems, that was the first straw to break the camels back.

Scroll down to see every celebrity who's left the jungle on their own accord - or with a gentle push!