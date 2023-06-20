Celebrating the start of something beautiful. Instagram

On February 3rd, 2023, Robert celebrated the epic love of his parents.

"It was on this day 31 years ago that my parents got engaged and set in motion what would become a legacy larger than life," Robert wrote.

"I love my mum and dad so much...I'm proud to be their son ❤️."

To mark what would have been his 61st birthday, both Bindi and Robert took to their Instagram accounts to share touching posts.

Bindi wrote, alongside a sweet picture of her and Steve, "Happy Birthday Dad. Thank you for instilling a love for all species, courage to follow my heart, and determination to make a difference in the world for wildlife and wild places."

"Your legacy lives on and the world is forever changed because of your dedication to conservation. Mum, Robert, and I love and miss you so much," Bindi continued.

Similarly, Robert posted a picture of himself, Bindi, and their dad with the caption, "Happy birthday, Dad ❤️."

The official Australia Zoo Instagram account also shared a birthday tribute to Steve of their own.

"Happy birthday to the original wildlife warrior 🐊."

"Countless wildlife, wild places, and people thank you for your message of love 🤎"

In a touching tribute, Robert took to his Instagram to share sweet memories about his ute, which used to be Steve's.

"My dad's ute...it's a special car. From early memories when Dad would park and let me pretend to drive, to more recently when I took my driver's test in it (and somehow managed not to stall it 😂," Robert wrote.

"I remember my first solo drive in this car after I got my license - it was to the hospital to meet my niece for the first time, right after she was born. And now, the ute still comes on road trips to this day..."

A now-adult Bindi always makes sure to keep her late father's spirit alive, often paying tribute to him through her work at the family-run Australia Zoo and, of course, on her Instagram.

As part of this, Bindi often shares unseen footage of the crocodile hunter doing what he loved most - working to educate his audience about numerous animal species, and the human behaviours (climate change, deforestation, hunting etc) that threaten them.

Sunday, June 4th, 2023 marked what would have been Steve and Terri Irwin's 31st wedding anniversary.

Holding a special place in many Australians' hearts, the family has continued to live out the legacy of their love for Steve.

This is certainly evident when it comes to their children, Bindi and Robert Irwin who never fail to memorialise their parent's everlasting love.

"Throwing back to a beach-side moment, Bindi shared the heartwarming sentiment: "A love like this is eternal. Happy Anniversary to my extraordinary parents. ❤️"

Similarly, Robert shared a cute Australia Zoo couples photo with the caption, "Happy wedding anniversary Mum and Dad. Forever my biggest inspirations ❤️"

Terri responded to her children's tributes on Twitter writing, "It makes me happy to remember this special day."

Terri and her lookalike kids made the trip across to the United States of America for the annual Steve Irwin gala dinner which raises important funds for the vital conservation work Australia Zoo does.

"Here's to dedicating our lives to protecting, and exploring, and creating change for our Mother Award," Bindi captioned the above photo.

In 2023, the gala was marked by an extra special milestone as the Irwin family was awarded the President's Award for Conservation.

On the official Australia Zoo Instagram, the social media team wrote that it was a "great night."

"The Steve Irwin Gala in Los Angeles was a great night celebrating the life and legacy of Steve while raising funds for our global conservation projects!"

"Terri, Bindi & Robert are the driving force behind continuing what Steve started, and we're so proud of everything they achieve for wildlife conservation! 💚"

On the official Wildlife Warrior Worldwide Instagram account, the Irwin family reflected upon Steve's legacy on World Crocodile Day on June 17th.

"Wildlife Warriors is leading the charge in understanding and conserving crocodiles, further contributing to the preservation of entire ecosystems. From groundbreaking research on the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve, we're learning exciting findings about these modern-day dinosaurs, hoping to have their population thriving for future generations. Crikey! 💚"

The reserve in question is located on Cape York Peninsula and is a vast mosaic of rainforests, wetlands, and savannas that are set across an impressive 330,000 acres.