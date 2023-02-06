Bindi posted a throwback photo of her father hugging Terri and their dog Sui on the grounds of Australia Zoo.
"Best friends. Soul mates. True love.❤️ The most incredible parents. And of course, Sui," Bindi captioned the post.
Similar to his sister, Robert also shared a picture of his parents with the caption, "It was on this day 31 years ago that my parents got engaged and set in motion what would become a legacy larger than life. I love my mum and dad so much… I’m proud to be their son ❤️."
Commenters flocked to both posts to express their condolences for the siblings, while also sharing the impact the late Steve had on their lives.
"Your dad was the reason I love animals and have adopted them throughout my life," one wrote.
To celebrate the "soulmate" connection between the Irwin parents, Terri also shared a post of her own on Twitter.
"It was 31 years ago today that Steve asked, and I said “Yes!”. We were soulmates, best friends, and worked together on a mission of wildlife conservation. Best of all we had lots of fun!" she wrote.
Through their work at Australia Zoo, the Irwin family continue to honour Steve every day.