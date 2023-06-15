Like father like son. Instagram

As he wiped the blood away from his face, Rob was all smiles as he reflected upon his injuries.

“There’s a good snake,” Rob is heard saying in the video as he picks up the python moments before disaster struck (literally).

“So I’ll get myself cleaned up…I got a little bit too close, so he gave me a bite. They’ve got extremely sharp teeth, it’s like little needles.”

“Luckily he didn’t get my eyeball,” he added.

Rob was grateful that the snake strike didn't involve his eyes. Instagram

Fans were quick to share in their admiration of the wildlife warrior.

“I love that Robert's response to the bite is patience and grace just like his dad's. ❤️ Most people’s immediate response to being hurt like that is anger,” one follower commented.

“Imagine that python is somehow a distant relative of the one who got your dad too 🤯,” another added.

“Robert, don't make me cry!! You are your dad made over, he’s so proud of you! We all are,” said a third.

And in a comment that garnered thousands of likes, one fan joked: “Snake: Irwin eh?”