- by
Elizabeth Gracie
Robert Irwin has been left bruised and bloody after a close encounter with a snake, leaving fans both alarmed and in awe of his bravery.
In a video shared with his 3.7 million followers on Instagram, Robert shared a clip of a python he was handling striking out and latching onto his face, hitting him right between the eyes, and leaving blood dripping down from his temple and nose.
WATCH NOW: Robert Irwin has a bloody encounter with a carpet python. Article continues after video.
But despite the drama, the 19-year-old remained calm.
But the video didn’t end there, after the clip of Rob being ‘attacked’ played, a video of his father, beloved ‘Crocodile Hunter’ Steve Irwin in a similar predicament more than 20 years ago on his television show.
“Déjà vu,” Rob captioned the video.
“Dad and me getting bitten by the same species of snake (carpet python) decades apart.”
“I found this python on the side of a ride, but as you can see, sometimes snake rescues don’t quite go to plan. 😂”
Like father like son.
Instagram
As he wiped the blood away from his face, Rob was all smiles as he reflected upon his injuries.
“There’s a good snake,” Rob is heard saying in the video as he picks up the python moments before disaster struck (literally).