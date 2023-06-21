After Dr. Chris Brown departed I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Australia at the end of the 2023 season, fans were quick to question who would be replacing him as co-host of the hit reality program.

While speaking to Yahoo Lifestyle at the TV Week Logie Awards nomination breakfast, Julia Morris revealed the show's dynamic will be "completely different" given she and Chris worked together for nine years.

WATCH NOW: Liz Ellis wins I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Article continues after video.