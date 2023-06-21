Dr Chris Brown has left huge shoes to fill...
Tia Thomas
After Dr. Chris Brown departed I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Australia at the end of the 2023 season, fans were quick to question who would be replacing him as co-host of the hit reality program.
While speaking to Yahoo Lifestyle at the TV Week Logie Awards nomination breakfast, Julia Morris revealed the show's dynamic will be "completely different" given she and Chris worked together for nine years.
Although Julia didn't name who would be working alongside her on I'm A Celebrity 2024, she did reveal she has a "total dream pick."
"I'm excited for the new adventure of what is in store, I don't know who that's going to be yet," she told Yahoo Lifestyle.
"We start chemistry testing pretty soon with a number of different people - not even a number of different people. I think there's kind of a party of six. And from there we'll just work out where that best chemistry is and start a new adventure."
Dr Chris Brown has jumped ship from Ten to Seven.
It was previously suspected that Jimmy Rees would be taking on the role after hosting ABC Kid's show Giggle and Hoot and being a fan favourite on Dancing with the Stars in 2019.
The funnyman allegedly impressed network executives with his showmanship and on-camera talents during the comedy panel show Taskmaster.
Insider sources spoke to our sister publication Woman's Day revealing the network was "very keen" to give Jimmy a chance to shine alongside Julia who has even sung his praises before.
"Jimmy was so much fun to work with. He's a super layered, funny, and clever man," Julia gushed.
Comedian Jimmy Rees is a ring in for the role.
While only time will only tell as to who will replace Chris in his coveted role, another big question for fans is where the hunky TV vet will be going next?