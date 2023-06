Television's night of nights is returning!

The 2023 TV WEEK Logie Awards will be aired on the Seven Network on Sunday, 30 July, with both Seven and Are Media set to deliver a spectacular show that will celebrate the Australian television industry in all of its glory.

Now in its 63rd year, the star-studded event will be hosted by the hilarious Sam Pang and is sure to be every bit as entertaining as one would expect!

WATCH NOW: Lincoln Younes speaks with TV WEEK on the 2022 TV Week Logie Awards Red Carpet. Article continues after video.