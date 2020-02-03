Ryan and Charlotte were very much together at the I'm a Celeb finale show Instagram

Ryan then piped up and said it was "much less stressful" being together off camera, and he doesn't have to "cover up his microphone" when the pair get intimate.

Off camera, the pair packed on the PDAs, with Charlotte sitting on Ryan's lap as he rubbed her arm, between takes on the live final episode of the show, which Ryan shared on his Instagram stories.

Ryan and Charlotte Instagram

Their TV appearance comes after the former Married At First Sight star shared their first selfie together since leaving the show.

Ryan photo posted a snap to Instagram of the loved-up couple snuggled close to one another with an elephant in the distance behind them as they enjoyed a safari date.

I’m A Celebrity star Charlotte Crosby isn’t one to shy away from sharing her thoughts – especially where her love life is concerned. Network Ten

It's well known that Charlotte doesn't have much of a filter when it comes to sharing what's on her mind.

And last Thursday, the reality star spilled the tea on why she and love interest Ryan hadn't had sex yet.

Speaking during an interview with Lisa Wilkinson on The Project, Charlotte confessed she and Ryan haven’t “done the deed” because she’s been suffering from a medical issue.

Charlotte confessed she and Ryan haven’t “done the deed” because she’s been suffering from a medical issue. Nework Ten

“Obviously we spent last night together - nothing like you think! I've got some infections down there... you can't really go there at the moment,” Charlotte quipped.

The panel laughed out loud, before the former Geordie Shore star continued to say that, despite her current affliction, there will be “fireworks” in the near future.

“So, at the weekend there's going to be some fireworks, I tell you now! Give us two more She later confirmed to the Hit Network’s Hughesy and Ed that her mystery condition was actually thrush.