Charlotte Crosby has been the life of the party – or the jungle, as it were – on the current season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Network 10

Seeing there was only a limited amount of food on offer, Ryan Gallagher offered Charlotte his serving, to which she replied: “I’m not having none."

She added: “Apparently Erin’s the only person who’s not been eating… I think I’m going to have to go home tomorrow. I literally can’t even bear to be here any longer."

Fellow campmate Miguel Maestre tried to offer the former Geordie Shore star his helping, but his attempts were futile as Charlotte lashed out, saying she wanted to go home.

Charlotte appeared to have a meltdown and even threatened to leave the show, after fellow campmate Erin Barnett received more food than she did. Network 10

“I've sat down all night, absolutely freezing my t**s off and not one of them came up and said, 'Oh, you OK?',” Charlotte told viewers in her video confession.

“We sat round the campfire and they're like, ‘Oh, Erin's starving. We'll just give her all the food.’ I just don't want to be here anymore, I hate [it],” she added.

In her video confession, Charlotte continued: “I just would like to go. Like, I can't do it no more. I can't… I can't physically do it.

After Erin correctly spelled the names of several Italian dishes in the food challenge, the campmates offered her their share of the meal, which seemingly triggered panic in Charlotte. Network 10

"I can't be here any longer. It's making us ill. I can't live in this s**t. I can't wear these same dirty clothes. I can't shower in that freezing cold shower.

“I can't, like, starve to death any longer. Why am I putting myself through this torture?

“If I'm that unhappy, I need to go. I just need to go… where I can do whatever the f*** I want. I’m just going to have to go,” she concluded.