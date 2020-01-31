I’m A Celebrity star Charlotte Crosby isn’t one to shy away from sharing her thoughts – especially where her love life is concerned. Network Ten

“Obviously we spent last night together - nothing like you think! I've got some infections down there... you can't really go there at the moment,” Charlotte quipped.

The panel laughed out loud, before the former Geordie Shore star continued to say that, despite her current affliction, there will “fireworks” in the near future.

“So, at the weekend there's going to be some fireworks, I tell you now! Give us two more She later confirmed to the Hit Network’s Hughesy and Ed that her mystery condition was actually thrush.

Charlotte confessed she and Ryan haven’t “done the deed” because she’s been suffering from a medical issue. Nework Ten

Charlotte’s candid confession comes after Ryan was previously confronted over their speculated “fake TV relationship”.

Despite professing his feelings for Charlotte after being eliminated from the jungle, the 31-year-old was asked to explain the authenticity of his on-screen romance with Charlotte.

Speaking during an interview on Hit 105’s Stav, Abby and Matt, Ryan confirmed that everything fans saw on TV was genuine.

“I said to her, at that time we were lying there when the lights were out. I said: ‘if you're doing this for cameras, I'm not interested,’” Ryan told the radio hosts.

He added: “And she said, ‘I'm not, I promise ya.’ And so, we went on from there."

When the radio hosts brought up the fact that the former MAFS star shares the same management as Charlotte, Ryan refuted the remark.