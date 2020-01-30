I’m A Celebrity star Ryan Gallagher seemingly professed his feelings for fellow campmate Charlotte Crosby following his departure from the jungle on Tuesday. Network Ten

“I said to her, at that time we were lying there when the lights were out. I said: ‘if you're doing this for cameras, I'm not interested,’” Ryan told the radio hosts.

He added: “And she said, ‘I'm not, I promise ya.’ And so, we went on from there."

When the radio hosts brought up the fact that the former MAFS star shares the same management as Charlotte, Ryan refuted the remark.

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old reality star was asked to explain the authenticity of his on-screen romance with the former Geordie Shore starlet. Network Ten

“At the end of the day, who really cares what anybody else thinks, to be honest,” Ryan said.

Ryan’s candid response to the whispers of a fake on-screen romance came after his sudden exist on Tuesday, where he insisted his relationship with Charlotte is authentic.

When Julia Morris asked Ryan whether fans were witnessing a “showmance”, he claimed that he wants to carry on their relationship in the “real world”.

Ryan professed he has genuine feelings for Charlotte before saying he doesn’t do things just for the cameras. Network Ten

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph following his elimination, Ryan said: “If we are together for a few years, maybe that might happen, who knows.

“We will have to wait until it comes. We won’t know until we talk about it,” he added.