Going in for specifics, Charlotte responded, seemingly surprised: 'You don't want to have sex?'

He replied: 'Nah, probably not. I wouldn't do it if there was nothing coming out of it. Not with you, because we're friends and that would ruin it.’

The pair have kissed and cuddled and reality TV fixture Charlotte has got plenty of mileage out of her alleged attraction to the Aussie.

The reality stars, who share the same talent agency Stage Addiction, reportedly hatched the plan for a storyline months before heading to South Africa in a desperate bid to make it to the finals. But it seems that Ryan may now be having second thoughts.

Network Ten

‘Charlotte is only recently single so timing wise, it worked out perfectly for them to get viewers invested in their pretend love story,’ claims our spy. ‘Ryan is not her type at all but she knows the fans will love it.’

Charlotte shot to fame on British reality show, Geordie Shore. ‘Her whole career is based on hooking up on TV, she knows exactly how to win ratings,’ says the spy.

Channel 10

‘Ryan was also on Married at First Sight, so it’s obviously something he was open to.’

If you recall, Ryan was 'married' to Davina Rankin on 2018's Married At First Sight, however, she cheated on him with fellow groom Dean Wells.