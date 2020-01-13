Is it true love or an act? Network Ten

“Charlotte is only recently single so timing wise, it worked out perfectly for them to get viewers invested in their pretend love story,” claims our spy. “Ryan is not her type at all but she knows the fans will love it.”

Charlotte has recently become single. Getty

Charlotte shot to fame on British reality show, Geordie Shore. “Her whole career is based on hooking up on TV, she knows exactly how to win ratings,” says the spy.

Ryan was 'married' to Davina on MAFS. Channel Nine

“Ryan was also on Married at First Sight, so it’s obviously something he was open to.”

If you recall, Ryan was 'married' to Davina Rankin on 2018's Married At First Sight, however, she publically cheated on him with fellow groom Dean Wells.

