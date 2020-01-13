Charlotte Crosby and Ryan Gallagher shocked viewers on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! last week when they were caught on camera getting into bed together in the jungle.
WATCH: Charlotte Crosby and Ryan Gallagher get intimate on I'm a Celeb
Fans of the show were outraged when the reality TV stars shared a late-night kiss, and then got cosy in a camp bed, spooning while surrounded by their jungle mates.
Many viewers took to the program's official Instagram page to complain.
"This is supposed to be a family friendly show. Not a mix between Married At First Sight and Big Brother," one viewer vented.
Another fan wrote: "Children watch this show".
Fans were outraged by Charlotte and Ryan's on-screen hook up
Channel 10
The couple's on-screen hook up was compared to something more appropriate for Love Island with viewers saying that they do not feel I'm A Celebrity is the 'platform' for romance.
Charlotte's rise to fame on MTV was called out when another viewer commented: "[I] prefer no love in the jungle. It'll turn into the sleazy Geordie Shore show."
Continuing the outrage, another person commented: "Are we watching Love Island? This is a program that children watch."
Charlotte and Ryan getting cosy in camp
Ten
However other fans were excited for the new couple and hoped to see more of their on-screen romance.
"I actually want them to get together," one hopeful fan gushed on Thursday night.
Another commented: "Awww cute, get him Charlotte. Awesome to see Ryan make the first move."