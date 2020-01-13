Fans were outraged by Charlotte and Ryan's on-screen hook up Channel 10

The couple's on-screen hook up was compared to something more appropriate for Love Island with viewers saying that they do not feel I'm A Celebrity is the 'platform' for romance.

Charlotte's rise to fame on MTV was called out when another viewer commented: "[I] prefer no love in the jungle. It'll turn into the sleazy Geordie Shore show."

Continuing the outrage, another person commented: "Are we watching Love Island? This is a program that children watch."

Charlotte and Ryan getting cosy in camp Ten

However other fans were excited for the new couple and hoped to see more of their on-screen romance.

"I actually want them to get together," one hopeful fan gushed on Thursday night.

Another commented: "Awww cute, get him Charlotte. Awesome to see Ryan make the first move."