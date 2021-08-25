Hugh Sheridan has marked the three-month anniversary of his dad's death with a touching tribute. Instagram

This isn't the first time Hugh has paid tribute to his late father. in June, the Packed To The Rafters star commemorated Father's Day with a bittersweet Instagram post. "Happy Fathers Day to my best friend and my dad. I miss you, naturally, no more yesterday, than I do today or I will tomorrow," the 36-year-old wrote alongside a photo with the cherished man himself. "Lucky to have known you, not as lucky to be so far away from the family, alone again."

Denis sadly passed from cancer back in May this year. Instagram

Hugh's father, Adelaide swing singer Denis Sheridan, passed in May this year at age 76 after a long battle with terminal cancer.

The sad news was first revealed by Denis' cousin Neville Quist who took to Facebook to share a touching tribute. "Denis Sheridan my legendary cousin has exited the stage for the very last time," Neville wrote. "The King of Swing and former Lord Mayor of Unley who opened for Frank Sinatra at Sanctuary Cove has sadly passed away yesterday (Monday) surrounded by his beautiful loving family."

Just days previously, Hugh spoke to The West Australian about his father’s health battle as he returned home to be by his dad's side.

“He’s gone into palliative care with cancer," the 36-year-old said.

“It’s been hard for all of us. We [Hugh and his fiancé Kurt Roberts] were planning to get married on New Year’s Eve, but I want Dad to be there, so we’re not sure.”

Hugh also revealed that it was his dad’s terminal illness that prompted him to pop the question to Kurt, as he wanted to savour the happy moments in life.