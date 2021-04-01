The image Huge chose to share with his message. Instagram

“Today I woke up feeling a little like I hadn’t slept, yet I’d had close to ten hours. I’d dreamt about a time in my life, not that long ago, when I’d felt very let down by someone, so my mind was already in a funk. My day started focused on where I was running behind in my life and where I could be doing better.

“While still lying in bed staring at the ceiling, bearing witness to my own minds ability to spiral down a rabbit hole of disaster, I knew immediately it was my job to turn my day around and get to work.

“I first thanked the universe that I had a bed, that I’d breathed all night without having to think about it, I focused on how far I had come and the obstacles that I’d overcome as opposed to the hurdles I’d merely tripped on and kept running.

Hugh and his fiance, Kurt Roberts. Instagram

“I remembered when I was a young boy of 12 with zero self-confidence and already a face full of acne, I kept going to school to face bullies, when I was older and lost out in many auditions and could’ve given up I kept going knowing the only way forward was by putting on foot in front of the other.

“I wanted to share this incase you too are feeling the same and needed a reminder to count your blessings, start with running water or the phone your holding if you need to, start small and know that there’s always someone worse off. The best IS yet to come, trust me xxx h,” penned Hugh.

Hugh and Rebecca Gibney. Instagram

Hugh’s former TV mum Rebecca Gibney who also starred on Packed To The Rafters, sent Hugh her support by posting a comment to his post.

"I love you so 🙌❤️❤️❤️,” she said.