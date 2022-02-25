Hugh and Denis singing My Way by Frank Sinatra. Instagram

The post was met with a swarm of support from Hugh's nearest and dearest, as well as their fans.

Fellow actor Darren McMullen was quick to comment, writing: "What a precious video to have. Beautiful. X"

Singer Natalie Imbruglia also shared her support, adding: "I love you ❤️"

"He is singing with you every step of the way," another fan wrote.

Denis sadly passed from cancer back in May 2021. Instagram

Hugh's father, Adelaide swing singer Denis Sheridan, passed in May 2021 at age 76 after a long battle with terminal cancer.

The sad news was first revealed by Denis’ cousin Neville Quist who took to Facebook to share a touching tribute. “Denis Sheridan my legendary cousin has exited the stage for the very last time,” Neville wrote. “The King of Swing and former Lord Mayor of Unley who opened for Frank Sinatra at Sanctuary Cove has sadly passed away yesterday (Monday) surrounded by his beautiful loving family.” Just days previously, Hugh told The West Australian that their father had gone into palliative care as they returned home to be by their dad's side.

Hugh Sheridan has marked the three-month anniversary of his dad's death with a touching tribute. Instagram

Hugh regularly pays tribute to their late father. Three months after his passing, the Packed To The Rafters star took to their Instagram story to share two sweet memories with Denis, featuring the caption: "I still miss you so much dad."

Accompanying the images was the song Dance With My Father by Luther Vandross, including the lyrics: "If I could get another chance, another walk, another dance with him...

"I'd play a song that would never end, how I'd love, love, love, to dance with my father again."