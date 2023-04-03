Slow Cookers

According to Skipp, slow cookers are a perfect appliance for multiple dishes.

"Simply prepare your dinner before you go to work for the day and come home to a perfect roast dinner, slow cooked curry, soup or tacos. You can also cook dessert in slow cookers such as crumbles and cake."

"Slow cookers have a high and low temperature setting and many units also have a ‘keep warm’ function, allowing you to keep your food warm which is great if you are entertaining and wanting to keep your food warm for the evening," she said.

Rice Cookers

Targeted to rice-centric meals, rice cookers allow one to prepare large amounts of the food in one go.

"Great for family feats or entertaining, you can cook multiple rice-based dishes in a rice cooker such as risotto or paella - the list is endless," Skipp said.

Multi Cookers

Multi cookers are the do-everything appliance. Providing more flexibility, users have "the flexibility to be able to cook whatever [they] need, whether it be a quick or a slow dish with its multiple functions".

"A multi cooker will also free up your bench space and eliminate the need for you to have multiple appliances on your bench."

Pressure Cookers

Hailed as a massive time-saver, pressure cookers are considered the amped up slow cooker. Essentially, they can cook everything one would usually prepare in a slow cooker in a fraction of the time.

"A dish that may take 6 hours in the slow cooker, will take 30 mins - 1.5 hours in a pressure cooker," Skipp said.

"It works by using steam to help break down the meats and proteins you have placed inside, using the pressure to tenderise the food and cook it at a quicker rate. You can cook various dishes such as curry, stews, casseroles, meats, desserts and one of my favourites is dulce de leche."

