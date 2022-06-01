And for dessert, why not try 3-Ingredient Pineapple Sorbet? Watch it here!
The two-ingredient Slow Cooker Roast recipe that’s gone viral in Australia
When it comes to quick and easy dinners, this roast recipe from a few years ago - which is still a very clever and easy idea - just might take the cake!
Posted by the always fabulous Slow Cooker Recipe & Tips Facebook page, you only need two ingredients which are readily available from your local Coles or Woolworths supermarket.
WATCH BELOW: Slow cooked leg of lamb
Made by placing a piece of Silverside and a jar of Chicken Tonight Honey & Mustard sauce - currently for sale at Woolies for $2.50 - into your Slow Cooker on low for 7-8 hours, it’s winning rave reviews from fans.
Says Slow Cooker Recipe & Tips: 'So happy I started the new trend of jar honey mustard silverside 😅 Glad that most of you love it.’
And love it they do! Says one fan: ‘Will never do it any other way!’
Adds another: ‘I’m having this tonight! Can’t wait!’
Said one more: ‘We have tried it and it's so yummy!’