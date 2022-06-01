Posted by the always fabulous Slow Cooker Recipe & Tips Facebook page, you only need two ingredients which are readily available from your local Coles or Woolworths supermarket.

When it comes to quick and easy dinners, this roast recipe from a few years ago - which is still a very clever and easy idea - just might take the cake!

Made by placing a piece of Silverside and a jar of Chicken Tonight Honey & Mustard sauce - currently for sale at Woolies for $2.50 - into your Slow Cooker on low for 7-8 hours, it’s winning rave reviews from fans.

Says Slow Cooker Recipe & Tips: 'So happy I started the new trend of jar honey mustard silverside 😅 Glad that most of you love it.’

And love it they do! Says one fan: ‘Will never do it any other way!’

Adds another: ‘I’m having this tonight! Can’t wait!’

Said one more: ‘We have tried it and it's so yummy!’